Gophers Drop Conference Game at Purdue

The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher men’s basketball snapped a two game win streak against Purdue on Sunday morning.

The Gophers got out to a slow start, falling behind 8-0 in the opening minutes. Once they found their feet, they went toe-to-toe with the Boilermakers. By the end of the first half, Minnesota led 28-27.

The teams stayed tight at the start of the second half. With nine minutes remaining, the score was tied 49-49. After that, Purdue ran away with the game. The Gophers couldn’t get caught up and fell, 73-63.

Amir Coffey led the Gophers with 22 points. Daniel Oturu scored 19, and Jordan Murphy added 10.

The Gophers fall to 16-6 and 6-5 Big Ten. They will be back home on Wednesday to host the University of Wisconsin. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.