Gophers Blank Michigan For 4th Straight Win

Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team won their fourth game in a row after a 2-0 win over #12 Michigan on Saturday.

Seth Ambroz gave the Gophers an early 1-0 lead with a goal just minutes into the game.

The score would remain 1-0 until the final seconds of the third period when Kyle Rau scored an empty netter which iced the game.

Gophers goalie Adam Wilcox made 26 saves for the game as he and the Minnesota defense effectively stifled the Wolverines.