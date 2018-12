The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat #25 Nebraska 85-78 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 7-2 overall this season and 1-1 in Big Ten Conference play.

Amir Coffey had a monster night for Minnesota with 32 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Jordan Murphy added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the U in the win.

The Gophers will host Arkansas State Saturday at 3 p.m.