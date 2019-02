MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota held off Nebraska-Omaha 93-90 last (Friday) night.

Joey King scored 18 points and Bakary Konate added 14 with 10 rebounds. Carlos Morris scored 17 points, Nate Mason added 16 and Jordan Murphy chipped in 14 for the Golden Gophers (4-2).

Up next the Minnesota Gophers hosts Clemson Monday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.