Gophers Beat Illinois Wednesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Illinois 77-67 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 13-3 overall this season and 2-1 in Big Ten Conference play.

Reggie Lynch filled up the box score for Minnesota with 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks, Jordan Murphy scored 17 points and pulled down 17 rebounds and Nate Mason added 17 points in his return from a knee injury.

The Gophers will host the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at Williams Arena. Tip-off is slated for 4:15 p.m.