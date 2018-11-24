Gopher Women’s Basketball Beats Cornell

The University of Minnesota Women's basketball team improved to 5-0 after defeating Cornell University on Friday.

The Gophers opened the contest with a 19-2 run. Cornell worked its way back into the game, but Minnesota blew it back open, entering the half leading 40-16.

After the break, the Gophers extended their lead to as many as 33 points. Cornell never got closer than 20 points the rest of the way.

Kenisha Bell scored a game-high 18 points. Destiny Pitts hit a season-high three 3-pointers in that opening stretch and finished with 11 points.

The Golden Gophers are back in action next Thursday when they host No. 14 Syracuse as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.