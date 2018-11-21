Gopher Men’s Basketball Tops Santa Clara

The Gopher men's basketball team improved to 4-0 after an 80-66 win over Santa Clara in the Vancouver Showcase. Minnesota led by just 4 at halftime and increased their lead in the 2nd half.

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur led Minnesota with 25 points on 7-12 shooting from 3-point range, Jordan Murphy added 15 points and 17 rebounds and Dupree McBrayer added 15 points. Minnesota out-rebounded the Broncos 49-33.

The Gophers finish their trip to Vancouver in the Showcase tonight against the University of Washington at 5:30pm.