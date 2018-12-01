Gopher Men’s Basketball Tops Oklahoma State

The University of Minnesota beat Oklahoma State 83-76 on Friday night as part of the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic. The game, one of four to be held at the venue, was in preparation for hosting the 2019 NCAA Final Four.

The Gophers started the game out slow, but a series of three-pointers pushed open a lead of 18 points in the second half. Minnesota was 23 of 30 from the free-throw line to close out the game.

Jordan Murphy led the Gophers with 24 points. He finished with the 51st double-double of his career, tying Jim Brewer for the most in school history. Isaiah Washington scored 15 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.

The Gophers improve to 6-1 and will travel to Ohio State on Sunday.