Gopher Men’s Basketball Falls to Wisconsin

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 62-49 at home on Senior Night to Wisconsin last night. Minnesota trailed by 16 at hafltime and got as close as 11 in the 2nd half. Minnesota was led by walk-on Stephon Sharpe with 16 points and Jordan Murphy added 15. Lone senior Joey King was held to 6 points.

Minnesota played their 2nd game without guards Nate Mason, Kevin Dorsey and Dupree McBrayer. The 3 are suspended for the season for their involvement in posting an explicit video on social media last Friday.

The Gophers are 2-15 in the Big Ten and will close the regular season Saturday at Rutgers at noon, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 11:30.