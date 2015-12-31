Gopher Men’s Basketball Falls in Big Ten Opener

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 78-63 at Ohio State in their Big Ten opener Wednesday night. Minnesota trailed by 3 at halftime and tied the game briefly at 37 early in the 2nd half. Ohio State went on a 20-5 run to blow the game out midway thru the 2nd half.

Carlos Morris led the Gophers with 18 points, Jordan Murphy added 11 points and Nate Mason chipped in 10. Marc Loving led Ohio State with 20 points.

The Gophers are 0-1 in the Big Ten and 6-7 overall. Minnesota will host Michigan State Saturday at 2pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 1:30.