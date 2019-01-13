Gopher MBB Routs Rutgers

The Gopher men's basketball team used a dominating 2nd half from junior Amir Coffey and beat Rutgers 88-70 at home Saturday. Coffey scored 22 of his 29 points in the 2nd half to lead Minnesota. The Gophers led by 7 at halftime.

Jordan Murphy added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Dupree McBrayer chipped in 15 points for the Gophers. Minnesota improves to 3-2 in the Big Ten and 13-3 overall. The Gophers will play at Illinois Wednesday night at 8pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30 p.m.