Gopher MBB Gets Senior Transfer

Getty Images

Former UW-Milwaukee guard Akeem Springs has announced on twitter that he is transferring to the University of Minnesota to play basketball for the Gophers in 2016-2017.  He is eligible to play immediately because he will be a graduate student.  Spring is a 22-year old 6’3 210 pound guard.  He averaged 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a game his junior year at Milwaukee.  Springs choose Minnesota over Ole Miss.

Springs takes the scholarship that became available when Kevin Dorsey choose to transfer.

