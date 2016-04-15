Gopher MBB Gets Senior Transfer

Former UW-Milwaukee guard Akeem Springs has announced on twitter that he is transferring to the University of Minnesota to play basketball for the Gophers in 2016-2017. He is eligible to play immediately because he will be a graduate student. Spring is a 22-year old 6’3 210 pound guard. He averaged 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a game his junior year at Milwaukee. Springs choose Minnesota over Ole Miss.

Springs takes the scholarship that became available when Kevin Dorsey choose to transfer.