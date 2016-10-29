Gopher Football Downs Illinois

The Gopher Football team won at Illinois today 40-17. The win makes the Gophers Bowl eligible and improves their record to 6-2 overall. Minnesota led 14-7 at halftime and 21-14 after 3 quarters.

Rodney Smith led the Gophers rushing for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns and Shannon Brooks ran for 59 yards and 1 touchdown for Minnesota. Mitch Leidner threw for 112 yards and ran for 1 touchdown.

The Gophers are 3-2 in the Big Ten and will host Purdue next Saturday at 2:30pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 1:30.