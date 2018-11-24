Gopher Football Beats Wisconsin for First Time Since 2003

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team (6-6) beat the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) 37-15 this afternoon in Madison to claim Paul Bunyan's Axe for the first time since 2003.

It was Minnesota's first win in Madison since 1994. The Badgers were 8½ point favorites in today's game.

It was all Minnesota, all day -- as the Gophers dominated the Badgers in every aspect of the game. With the win, the Gophers also earned their sixth win of the season making them bowl eligible.

Minnesota's freshman QB Tanner Morgan was 9 of 16 for 124 yards in a run-heavy attack for the Gophers. Mohamed Ibrahim carried the ball for Minnesota 26 times for 121 yards. Tyler Johnson was the leading Gopher receiver with 4 catches for 76 yards.