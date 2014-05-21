Gopher Chalk Talk Visits Saint Cloud Wednesday [VIDEO]

The University of Minnesota gathered up a handful of coaches and staff members and boarded a bus for their second annual "Gopher Chalk Talk Road Tour," which visited St. Cloud on Wednesday.

A crowd comprised of Gopher fans and alumni filled the ballroom of Le Saint Germain Hotel to meet coaches Jerry Kill (football) and Don Lucia (hockey) among others. Athletic Director Norwood Teague was also on hand to meet the Gopher faithful in attendance.

Kill, Teague and former Gopher basketball standout Quincy Lewis talked with us about the program and their impressions upon visiting the Granite City.