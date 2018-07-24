Gopher BBall to Play OK State at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Gopher men's basketball team will play Oklahoma State November 30 as part of a 4-game 2-day event at U.S. Bank Stadium. St. Thomas will play UW-River Falls prior to the Minnesota-Oklahoma State game on November 30. Two games will be played December 1 as well when North Dakota State matches up with Drake followed by South Dakota State against Northern Iowa. Game times have not yet been announced.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host the NCAA men's basketball Final Four next March and these games will give U.S. Bank stadium a trial run to see how things might go. Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic November 30 and December 1 will become available August 10 at 10 a.m.