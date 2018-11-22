Gopher Basketball Wins Vancouver Showcase

The Gopher men's basketball team improved to 5-0 with a dramatic 68-66 win over the University of Washington Wednesday.

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur made a contested 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to put the Gophers up. Washington's half court shot failed at the buzzer.

Minnesota was led by Jordan Murphy with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amir Coffey added 17 points.

The Gophers shot just 26 percent from the field in the 1st half but finished the game shooting 38 percent.

Minnesota will play at Boston College Monday night at 8pm.