The Gopher men's basketball team topped Lousiana-Lafayette 86-74 tonight to win their season opener. The Gophers led 48-26 at halftime and were outscored 48-38 in the 2nd half.

Five Gophers scored in double figures led by Dupree McBrayer and Nate Mason with 15 points apiece. Minnesota will host UT-Arlington Monday night at 7pm.