Gopher Basketball Wins at Northwestern

The Gopher Basketball team won 70-66 at Northwestern last night to improve to 14-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Nate Mason was 8-8 from the free throw line in the final 2 minutes to help salt away the win.

The Gophers trailed by 4 at halftime and by as many as 7 in the 2nd half. Amir Coffey led the Gophers with 17 points and both Nate Mason and Reggie Lynch added 12 points. Lynch had 8 rebounds.

The Gophers host Ohio State Sunday at 6:30pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:00.