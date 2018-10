The #14 University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Western Carolina 92-64 Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Gophers are now 4-0 on the season.

Jordan Murphy paced Minnesota with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Amir Coffey added 15 points in the win.

The Gophers will host Alabama A&M Tuesday night at Williams Arena. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.