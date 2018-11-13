Gopher Basketball Tops Utah Monday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Utah 78-69 Monday night at Williams Arena in Dinkytown. The Gophers are now 2-0 to start the season.

Gabe Kalscheur led Minnesota with 19 points, while Jordan Murphy added 11 points and 17 rebounds. The Gophers shot 52% from the floor as a team, while dishing out 20 assists to Utah's ten.

The Gophers will play against Texas A&M Sunday night in Vancouver. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports beginning with the pregame show at 9:00 p.m.