Gopher Basketball Signs One; Has One Scholarship Left

The Gopher men's basketball team has added 6'6 190 pound small forward Ahmad Gilbert from Philadelphia. Gilbert verbally committed Thursday. He is a 3-star recruit according to rivals.com and espn. Gilbert is considered to be an athletic, strong defender, a player that can play inside and outside but needs work on ball handling and outside shooting. Gilbert will compete with Carlos Morris and Charles Buggs for minutes at the small forward position next season.

The Gophers still have one scholarship remaining and it could go to one of 2 junior college recruits. The two Minnesota has offered scholarships to are 6'10, 205 pound power forward Chris Boucher from Northwest College and 6'9 235 pound forward Cullen Russo from New Mexico Junior College. Boucher averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds a game this past season and was selected as the NJCAA player of the year. Cullen Russo is a Bloomington, Minnesota native but played junior college basketball at New Mexico Junior College after spending his freshman year at Idaho. Both Boucher and Russo can play multiple positions for the Gophers and fit Richard Pitino's system.