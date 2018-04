The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team beat Niagara 107-87 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers improve to 3-0 on the season with the win.

Jordan Murphy, Reggie Lynch and Amir Coffey each scored 18 points to lead Minnesota to the win. All five Gophers starters scored in double figures, with Murphy, Lynch and Nate Mason each posting double-doubles.

The Gophers will play against Western Carolina Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, New York.