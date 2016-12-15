Gopher Basketball Picks Up Another Win

The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team topped Long Island University 76-66 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are off to a hot start this season, posting an 11-1 record.

Dupree McBrayer led Minnesota with 21 points, while Nate Mason added 19 points in the win. The Gophers had just eight wins all of last season.

Minnesota wraps up it's non-conference schedule with a game against Arizona State on December 23rd, then will open the Big Ten season with a home game against Michigan State on December 27th.