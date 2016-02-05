Gopher Basketball Loses Again Thursday

The Northwestern Wildcats topped the Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team 82-58 Thursday night in Illinois. The Gophers have lost 12 in a row and 15 of their last 16 games.

Jordan Murphy and Kevin Dorsey were the only Gophers to score in double figures, and Minnesota trailed 37-23 at the half. Tre Demps led Northwestern with 23 points.

Minnesota falls to 0-11 in the Big Ten Conference and 6-17 overall with the loss. Next up for the Gophers is a trip to Michigan on Wednesday, February 10th.

