Gopher Basketball Loses Again Thursday
The Northwestern Wildcats topped the Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team 82-58 Thursday night in Illinois. The Gophers have lost 12 in a row and 15 of their last 16 games.
Jordan Murphy and Kevin Dorsey were the only Gophers to score in double figures, and Minnesota trailed 37-23 at the half. Tre Demps led Northwestern with 23 points.
Minnesota falls to 0-11 in the Big Ten Conference and 6-17 overall with the loss. Next up for the Gophers is a trip to Michigan on Wednesday, February 10th.