Gopher Basketball Falls to Texas Tech

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 81-68 in the consolation championship game at the Puerto Rico Tip-off Classic Sunday afternoon. Minnesota committed 26 fouls and were led in scoring by Carlos Morris and Joey King with 15 points apiece.

Texas Tech improves to 3-1. The Red Raiders are coached by former Gopher head coach Tubby Smith. The only current Gopher recruited to Minnesota by Tubby is Charles Buggs.

The Gophers are 3-2 and will play Nebraska-Omaha Friday afternoon at 1pm.