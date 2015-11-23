Gopher Basketball Falls to Texas Tech

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 81-68 in the consolation championship game at the Puerto Rico Tip-off Classic Sunday afternoon.  Minnesota committed 26 fouls and were led in scoring by Carlos Morris and Joey King with 15 points apiece.

Texas Tech improves to 3-1.  The Red Raiders are coached by former Gopher head coach Tubby Smith.  The only current Gopher recruited to Minnesota by Tubby is Charles Buggs.

The Gophers are 3-2 and will play Nebraska-Omaha Friday afternoon at 1pm.

