The Gopher men's basketball team ended their 3-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 70-52 win at home over Chicago State. Minnesota led by 8 at halftime. The Gophers were led in scoring by Carlos Morris and Charles Buggs with 14 points apiece and Jordan Murphy added 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Minnesota improves to 6-5 overall and will play at home against UW-Milwaukee Wednesday December 23 at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:30.