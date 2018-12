The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team beat Rutgers 89-67 Sunday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers improve to 8-1 on the season with the win.

Nate Mason paced the Gophers with 27 points while also dishing out seven assists, while Jordan Murphy scored 18 points and pulled down 16 rebounds.

The Gophers will play at Nebraska Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.