Gopher Basketball Adds Sought After Transfer

The Gopher men's basketball team has no more 2018-2019 scholarships available after receiving a commitment from 6'4 guard Brock Stull. Stull is transferring from UW-Milwaukee to Minnesota for his senior year. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game last season for the Panthers and shot 38 percent from 3-point range. Because he is a graduate student he is eligible to play right away. Xavier, Butler and North Carolina State were reportedly interested in Stull as well.

The Gophers have added transfer guards Marcus Carr (Pittsburgh) and Payton Willis (Vanderbilt) this off season along with their highly rated all in-state recruiting class of 6'10 center Daniel Oturu (Cretin-Derham Hall), 6'8 forward Jarvis Omersa (Orono) and 6'5 guard Gabe Kalscheur (DelaSalle).

Willis will sit out the 2018-2019 season due to transfer rules while Carr is appealing to the NCAA to play next season despite his transfer due of the firing of Kevin Stallings at Pittsburgh.