Gomez Walks off Twins 8-6

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-game sweep of the Twins with an 8-6 walk-off win Sunday night at Tropicana Field.

Carlos Gomez hit the walk-off 2-run home run off Addison Reed to win it for Tampa. Brian Dozier tied the game at 6 in the 8th inning with a 2-run single. Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run for Minnesota.

Phil Hughes started the game for the Twins and threw just 3 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed.

The Twins are now 8-8 and will continue on the road trip with a 4-game series in New York against the Yanees at 6pm Monday, pregame at 5:30 on WJON.