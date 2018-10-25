Golden Knights Sign Nate Schmidt To Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Nate Schmidt to a five year, $35.7 million contract extension. Schmidt is a St. Cloud native that played for the Cathedral Crusaders.

Schmidt, 27, helped leaded the Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals during their inaugural season of 2017-2018, tallying 36 points on five goals and 31 assists. He was selected in the expansion draft by Vegas after previously playing with the Washington Capitals.

Schmidt is currently serving a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He is eligible to return for the Knights' game on November 18th at Edmonton.