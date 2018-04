The High School girls hockey season began for some area schools including Sartell-Sauk Rapids. The Stormin' Sabres downed Rogers 4-0. Sarah Kaschmitter had a goal and an assist for Sartell-St. Sauk Rapids. The Stormin' Sabres will play at Alexandria at 7pm Friday.

River Lakes downed Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3-0 to begin their season.