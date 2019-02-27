Girls Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 26th

The Sartell Sabre girls basketball team upset Detroit Lakes 67-60 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 8AAA playoffs. The #5 seeded Sabres will play against top-seeded Alexandria Saturday in Moorhead.

Gretta Mahowald led the Sabres with 17 points, while Emily Driste added 15 for Sartell in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

8AAA

#3 Bemidji 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 58

5AAA

#2 Becker 83, #7 Rocori 23

#4 Apollo 62, #5 Monticello 40

8AAAA

STMA 83, Tech 16