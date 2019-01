Apollo 74, Zimmerman 61

(Lariah Washington scored 30 points and Chloe Swanson added 12 points for Apollo. The Eagles improve to 10-5).

Becker 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

(Aubri Akervik led Sartell with 17 points. Sartell is 3-10 overall)

Albany 52, Holdingford 51