Girls Basketball Playoffs Set To Begin Tuesday
The girls high school basketball section playoffs are set to get underway Tuesday night with a handful of local teams taking the court. Other teams will begin their trek to the state tournament on Thursday night.
TUESDAY:
8AAAA
#8 Bemidji @ #1 STMA
#5 Moorhead @ #4 Buffalo
#7 Brainerd @ #2 Elk River
#6 Tech @ #3 Rogers
5AAA
#7 ROCORI @ #2 Delano
#6 Monticello @ #3 Becker
#5 Zimmerman @ #4 Big Lake
#8 Apollo @ #1 Orono
8AAA
#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #2 Alexandria
#8 Little Falls @ #1 Thief River Falls
#5 Sartell @ #4 Detroit Lakes
#6 Fergus Falls @ #3 Albany
THURSDAY
5AA
#6 Mora @ #3 Milaca
#8 Spectrum @ #1 Annandale
#7 Maple Lake @ #2 Foley
#5 Braham @ #4 Cathedral