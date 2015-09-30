Gibson Shines as Twins Take Game 1 of Doubleheader in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH -- The Minnesota Twins got a great outing from pitcher Kyle Gibson as well as sufficient run support in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians in the afternoon game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Gibson pitched six scoreless innings while striking out a career-high nine batters to earn his 11th win of the season.

Joe Mauer got the Twins offense off to a good start with a solo home run in the first inning -- his 10th of the season.

Minnesota broke out for four more runs in the fourth inning with RBI singles by Trevor Plouffe and a bases-clearing double by Torii Hunter.

Rookie Byron Buxton extended the Twins' lead to 6-0 with an RBI single in the seventh and added a solo home run in the ninth to make the score 7-1.

The win guarantees the Twins with an above-.500 record for 2015 at 82-75 with five games remaining.