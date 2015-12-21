Giants WR Beckham Suspended for Match Up With Vikings

NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Vikings will not have to gameplan for star New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week, following the announcement of a one-game suspension by the league.

The NFL has suspended the 23-year-old after several altercations with Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday.

Beckham was flagged three times for personal fouls -- including a particularly incriminating instance in which Beckham launched helmet-first at Norman's head after the whistle on a running play.

Beckham is the Giants leading receiver this season with 91 catches for 1,396 yards and 13 touchdowns. He may appeal the suspension, but it's not expected to affect his unavailability for the game with the Vikings.