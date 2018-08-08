Garver’s Blast Leads Twins Past Cleveland

The Twins beat Cleveland 3-2 Tuesday night at Progressive Field, evening their four-game series at one game apiece. The Twins are now 53-59 overall this season.

Mitch Garver's three-run home run in the top of the second inning would prove to be all of the offense the Twins needed to earn the win, although Eddie Rosario's four-hit game certainly didn't hurt.

Adalberto Mejia had a strong start for Minnesota, tossing five shutout innings while allowing just a single hit before being removed due to injury.

The Twins will play at Cleveland again on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.