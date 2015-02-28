Garnett Sits, Wolves Lose In Chicago

CHICAGO, IL -- Playing without Kevin Garnett, the Minnesota Timberwolves stuck with the Chicago Bulls but ultimately lost 96-89 on Friday night.

While Garnett was a healthy scratch, the Bulls' roster has been decimated by injuries to stars Pau Gasol and Derrick Rose.

Jimmy Butler picked up the slack for the Bulls, scoring a game-high 28 points as the Wolves were unable to stop the fourth-year wing.

Kevin Martin led the Wolves with 18 points and rookie Andrew Wiggins added 14, but missed six of his 10 free throws for the game.

Ricky Rubio and Nikola Pekovic each notched double-doubles, with Rubio scoring 15 points and dishing 10 assists and Pekovic adding 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolves fall to 13-44 on the season and will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Garnett is expected to play.