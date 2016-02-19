GALLERY: Sartell/Sauk Rapids At State Tournament
Top-seeded Hill-Murray beat the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N Sabres 5-0 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center in the first round of the Class AA Girls Hockey State Tournament.
SSR senior goalie Clare Minnerath made 45 saves in the loss, as Hill-Murray outshot the Storm 'N Sabres 50-9 in the game.
The Pioneers scored two goals in the final two minutes of the first period, then allowed two more in the last four minutes of the second. Hill-Murray's final goal came with just one minute left in the third period.
The Storm 'N Sabres will play against Lakeville South on Friday at noon at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis in the consolation bracket.