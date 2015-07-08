Frericks Family Deals With Leukemia and Baseball [AUDIO]

T.J. Frericks is a 20-year old St. Cloud Apollo graduate and college baseball player at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois. He is also fighting a rare form of leukemia called chronic myeloid leukemia. It is unusual for someone of his age to have this disease. T.J.'s father, Tom Frericks is the owner of the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park. Tom says T.J. is has taking the "miracle pill" to treat the disease and hopes the pill will reduce T.J.'s white blood cell count so he can avoid a bone marrow transplant.