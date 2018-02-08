Four St. Cloud Apollo Athletes Sign Letters of Intent [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Four athletes from St. Cloud Apollo are taking their talents to the next level after signing their letters of intent Thursday afternoon.

Sydney Swanson , Meghan Lentz , Max Botz and Tyanna Wilson will all be playing at the collegiate level next year.

Wilson will play volleyball at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She says staying close to home played a key factor.

"The coach was really nice to me and very welcoming. I really like the gym and the whole aspect of how I can be at home."

Swanson is going to play soccer for the University of Minnesota, Morris. She says she's excited to continue playing the sport she loves.

"I don't remember a time I wasn't playing. I played basketball before but I've always loved soccer so much more."

Lentz also signed her letter to play volleyball at Concordia. She says while she is excited to play, she is looking forward to the academics the school offers.

"They have a great science program and the volleyball team is really close."

Botz will be running cross country for St. Scholastica in Duluth. He says he was blown away by the campus.

"Duluth is a beautiful area, the forests a bunch of running trails. It's a small campus with a close community. I really like it."

The signings took place in the Apollo High School cafeteria surrounded by students, family and friends.