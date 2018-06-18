Former Viking Head Coach To Enter Ring of Honor

Former Viking head coach Dennis Green will be inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime of the Vikings/Bills game September 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Green has the 2nd most wins in Viking franchise history with 101 behind only Bud Grant's 178.

Green was 101-70 (including playoffs) in 10 seasons with the Vikings from 1992-2001. He led the Vikings to 4 NFC Central Division Titles and to 2 NFC Championship games.  The '98 Vikings scored 556 points for an average of 34.8 points per game.

