Former Viking Head Coach To Enter Ring of Honor
Former Viking head coach Dennis Green will be inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime of the Vikings/Bills game September 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Green has the 2nd most wins in Viking franchise history with 101 behind only Bud Grant's 178.
Green was 101-70 (including playoffs) in 10 seasons with the Vikings from 1992-2001. He led the Vikings to 4 NFC Central Division Titles and to 2 NFC Championship games. The '98 Vikings scored 556 points for an average of 34.8 points per game.