Former Viking head coach Dennis Green has died at the age of 67. The cause of death according to ESPN is cardiac arrest. Green finished his career in 2006 with a 113-94 overall record in 13 seasons and a 4-8 mark in the postseason.

Green was the head coach of the Vikings from 1992-2001. He had a record of 97-62 in Minnesota. Denny was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2004-2006.