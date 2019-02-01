Former Minnesota Viking Wade Wilson Dies at 60

The Minnesota Vikings lost a family member today as former quarterback Wade Wilson died suddenly today at the age of 60.

Wilson was a member of the Vikings from 1981 to 1991, where we was Tommy Kramer's backup until 1987 when Wilson started seven games including the playoffs -- advancing to the NFC Championship game before falling to the Redskins. Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1988.

Wilson finished his run with the Vikings completing 1,391 passes for 17,283 yards, 99 touchdowns and 102 interceptions.

The Dallas Cowboys, where Wilson previously served as an assistant coach, made the announcement this afternoon.