Football Rivals Sartell and St. Cloud Tech Honor Former Coaches Lost to Cancer [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Sartell Sabres may be football rivals, but today (Friday) the two teams put their differences aside and joined forces to honor their past coaches who lost their lives to cancer.

The Tigers lost two of their former head coaches Don Nylund and Ron Kaczor and just recently the Sabre's had to say goodbye to their former head coach Dean Taylor .

As the two teams faced off for their second game at Husky Stadium today. Tech Activities Director Andrea Swangberg says despite the rivalry between the two teams they are looking at the bigger picture.

"We wanted to honor the three coaches and anybody else who's affected by cancer says Swangberg"

After losing their coaches, the teams partnered together and decided to honor their former coaches and raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer and Research Community 's "Tackle Cancer" program.

As fans and families filled the stadium, Sartell Activities Director John Ross hopes everyone can remember the tradition the past coaches started at both schools.

"It does impact the coaches and the coaches discuss that with the kids you know. It makes cancer real and relevant for everybody. It is just a great honor to be able to include that in a high school event says, Ross".

Both teams provided two signed footballs to be raffled off at halftime and sold $10 t-shirts with both team logos.

All donations will go towards the Randy Shaver Cancer and Research Community program.