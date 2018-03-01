Foley Beats South St. Paul, Takes Consolation Championship

ST. PAUL -- The Foley Wrestling Team made their traditional trip to the state wrestling tournament Thursday and will be coming home with a new piece of hardware.

The 5th seeded Falcons took on 4th seeded Perham at 11:00 a.m. They lost the first match 31-25, Foley held an early lead of 12-4, but couldn't close the deal.

Foley moved on to the consolation bracket with the loss. Foley beat Totino-Grace 45-25. Then took on South St. Paul, who went 22-2 overall this year, and were able to beat them by a team score of 44-26.