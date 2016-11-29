Florida State Hands Gophers First Loss

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 75-67 at Florida State last night to suffer their first loss of the season. Minnesota led by 2 at halftime but the Seminoles ran out to a quick double digit lead in the 2nd half while the Gophers battled foul trouble.

Amir Coffey picked up his 4th foul early in the 2nd half and finished with just 7 points in 18 minutes. Minnesota was led by Nate Mason and Akeem Springs with 11 points. The Gophers shot just 32 percent from the field for the game.

Last night's game was part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Gophers are 6-1 and will play Vanderbilt in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 7pm Saturday.