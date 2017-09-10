Fleck, Gophers Continue Winning Ways
CORVALLIS - The Minnesota Golden Gophers dominated on both sides of the ball and won their first road game of the year 48-14 over the Oregon State Beavers.
Minnesota started quickly going up 17-0 after a Shannon Brooks 2-yard touchdown run.
When it looked like the Gophers were about to run away with the game the Beavers scored 14 unanswered and brought the score to 17-14.
Minnesota would add a field goal before halftime and at the break the score was 20-14.
The second half saw Minnesota start to dominate on the ground as the Gophers scored four rushing touchdowns in the 2nd half. The game was highlights by a 64-yard rushing touchdown from Gopher quarterback Demry Croft.
Brooks finished the night with 17 carries for 91 yards and three touchdowns. His partner in the backfield, Rodney Adams, finished with 30 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.