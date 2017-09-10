Fleck, Gophers Continue Winning Ways

CORVALLIS - The Minnesota Golden Gophers dominated on both sides of the ball and won their first road game of the year 48-14 over the Oregon State Beavers.

Minnesota started quickly going up 17-0 after a Shannon Brooks 2-yard touchdown run.

When it looked like the Gophers were about to run away with the game the Beavers scored 14 unanswered and brought the score to 17-14.

Minnesota would add a field goal before halftime and at the break the score was 20-14.

The second half saw Minnesota start to dominate on the ground as the Gophers scored four rushing touchdowns in the 2nd half. The game was highlights by a 64-yard rushing touchdown from Gopher quarterback Demry Croft.