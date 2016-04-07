Five Finalists Picked For New Tech High School Activities Logo
ST. CLOUD - Five finalists have been picked for the new Tech High School activities logo.
Tech High School held a month-long contest that ended late-February, calling the community to send in ideas for a more consistent activities logo. Over 50 submissions were received by the school.
Everyone in the community now has a chance to vote on their favorite finalist. You can vote by clicking here.
Principal Charlie Eisenreich says a logo team will use the results from the vote to choose a logo moving forward. The team may determine to alter the final logo if it's needed.
The Tech crest will remain in place as the “formal” logo for the school. It will stay on diplomas and other official documents.