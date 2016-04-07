Five Finalists Picked For New Tech High School Activities Logo

ST. CLOUD - Five finalists have been picked for the new Tech High School activities logo.

Tech High School held a month-long contest that ended late-February, calling the community to send in ideas for a more consistent activities logo. Over 50 submissions were received by the school.

Everyone in the community now has a chance to vote on their favorite finalist. You can vote by clicking here.

Principal Charlie Eisenreich says a logo team will use the results from the vote to choose a logo moving forward. The team may determine to alter the final logo if it's needed.